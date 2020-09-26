New mono earrings with La Petite Story











La Petite Story is the name of a brand of the Morellato group that uses three different languages: Italian (la), French (petite) and English (story). The international mix works and in Italy the brand has recorded a good sales success, also thanks to a marketing that has hit the mark with the creation of a communication channel aimed at a very young audience. Also thanks to the fact that La Petite Story offers bijoux at a super affordable price, but maintaining a characterization that distinguishes them from.



As in the case of the new collection of mono earrings in metal with yellow or white gold PVD with the addition of crystals. The prices of this line of bijoux start from 9.50 euros and reach a maximum of 19.50. The earrings represent the classic icons, such as heart, star or simple stud.

















