New Magic Circle and My Chain by Boccadamo

The bijoux of the Magic Circle and My Chain lines by Boccadamo, a brand specializing in affordable jewelry, are renewed. The first consists of concentric circles and cubic zirconia stones, and is now renewed with the insertion of colored stones. Earrings, necklaces and bracelets are offered in bronze chains in rhodium-plated, gold and rose gold plated versions, where the circular modules, sometimes smooth, sometimes with cubic zirconia pavé, are combined with colored crystals or round colored stones . The bracelets cost 59 euros, the necklaces 48 euros.

The My Chain line, which uses chains and crystals, is re-proposed with color as the protagonist: the palette ranges from peach, amethyst, aquamarine, pink to tourmaline green. The bijoux range includes necklaces, earrings, contrarié rings and bracelets with round colored crystals. The necklaces are offered at 48 euros, the necklaces at 59 euros.