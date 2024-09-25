Although the concept of harem is not exactly an exciting prospect for a Western woman, what in Islamic culture is a space in the house reserved for the female gender undoubtedly represents a reference to gender specificity. In this light, the Harem line, a Boccadamo collection that is part of the Mediterranean Line, can be read. Harem is renewed with new jewels that focus on combinations of shades created with multicolored crystals.
The style of the bijoux is inspired by the concept of mosaic, with light points and circular shapes, soft profiles made of rhodium-plated or gold-plated bronze. The collection includes necklaces, also double-wear, semi-circle earrings, with soft lines, rings and bracelets with crystals of different sizes. The color shades range from denim blue to golden shadow, from amethyst to green, up to aquamarine and orange.
New jewels in the Harem by Boccadamo
