Never go to the beach without jewelry. But at the beach, jewelry must have the atmosphere of the beach, the waves, the sunset, the outdoor aperitif and the ice cream after dinner. In short, jewelry for the sea must be in tune with the experience of a seaside vacation. An aspect that jewelers know well and, not surprisingly, there are many Maisons that offer jewelry in tune with the marine environment. Often these are jewelry in the shape of typical elements of the sea: shells, fish, beachwear, or associated with the relationship with the waves, such as boats or navigation equipment, such as an anchor. For everyone, however, the principle applies that wearing jewelry at the beach does not mean wearing it in the sea.

Those looking for jewelry related to the sea are spoiled for choice: they can opt for earrings, rings or bracelets at an affordable price, like those offered by Pandora, for example with the Stella Marina charm, in silver with 14k gold plating and cubic zirconia crystals. Or they can opt for high-end pieces like those recently presented by Chantecler, a brand that knows the sea well, given that it is located on the island of Capri. Or, again, in the collection dedicated to the sea by Stenzhorn, entitled A Diary from Life at Sea and inspired by sailors’ knots.

We must not forget, moreover, those jewels that in their design do not directly recall the sea, but are linked to the depths of the sea: those made of coral. There is no other material used in jewelry that is closer to the sea than coral, which is a product of nature that grows in a delicate ecological balance. For this reason, it is best to make sure that the coral comes from sustainable and certified sources and, moreover, to be careful that it is not a counterfeit.