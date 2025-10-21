Unusual stones like the sphene and large volumes for Marina B’s jewelry.

Marina B is the jewelry brand founded by Marina Bulgari in 1978, who separated from the family to pursue her own career. This was an original approach to jewelry design, but also because she introduced original cuts of precious stones, which she used in many other innovative ways. And that’s not all. True to the family DNA, Marina Bulgari also placed great importance on the choice of large, colorful stones. This is evident in the choice of the unusual sphene stone from Madagascar for a choker necklace. The stone is also called titanite, discovered in the late 18th century by Martin Heinrich Klaproth in the graphite mines of Hauzenberg, in the Bavarian Forest. The mineral’s name derives from its high titanium content. The name sphene, however, comes from the Ancient Greek sphén, meaning wedge, due to the shape of the naturally occurring crystal.



Alongside sphene, Marina B’s new jewelry uses gold, often in the form of tubogas, but also stones such as aquamarine, even in the uncommon cabochon form, as well as onyx, tourmaline, and tanzanite. These pieces always feature substantial volumes and an eclectic style, in keeping with the tradition of the Maison now directed by Guy Bedarida.

