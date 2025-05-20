New hoop earrings for Buccellati

Buccellati, Tulle Collection Hoop Earrings
Hoop earrings are the most traditional type of jewelry, together with rings. Now Buccellati offers a new interpretation with the addition of its own style. The idea runs through four of its most emblematic collections: Rombi, Macri, Étoilée and Tulle. The result is new earrings that have as a common denominator the shape, a hoop, and the style of the Maison that has become part of the Richemont group.

For the Rombi collection, for example, the hoop uses the geometric motif of the line, with small rhombuses framed by an engraved and modeled fan-shaped edge, together with diamonds. The color variations range from white gold to the combination of white and yellow gold, in perfect continuity with the stylistic language of Buccellati.
The Macri Classica earrings preserve the spirit of the collection, distinguished by the hand engraving. On the gold surface crossed by thin grooves are the diamonds that delicately frame the settings. The variations proposed are in yellow, white or pink gold. Buccellati’s new proposal adds earrings to the Étoilée and Tulle models, with the effect of a thin twisted thread and the unmistakable honeycomb workmanship, among the most elaborate of the brand: yellow and white gold for Étoilée, exclusively white gold for Tulle.
