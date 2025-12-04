The new geometric jewelry by José María Goñi, the designer who founded the small Maison JMG.

José María Goñi is the designer who founded the small Maison JMG. But he is also one of the most original jewelry creators. His aesthetic is also the result of his family roots. Of Chilean origin, he graduated in Argentina, from the Universidad de Palermo, in Apparel and Textile Manufacturing. He then studied Metal and Jewelry Arts at the Sorbonne in Paris. He learned French from his grandmother, Harriete Hou Carrier, half French and half Japanese, who owned an extraordinary collection of European jewelry. She was his main source of inspiration.

Another connection to jewelry comes from his grandfather, who owned gold mines. Gems and precious metals have been familiar to the designer since childhood. José María Goñi’s most evident originality, however, is evident in the jewelry he creates: clean shapes, strong volumes, and bold angles. This also applies to his choice of gemstones, such as the little-known ametrine quartz, alongside tanzanite and, of course, diamonds. More recently, titanium has also made its appearance, offered in unusual shades.