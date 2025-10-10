The new jewels from the Freccia collection by Vhernier.

For 11 years, Freccia has been the name of one of Vhernier’s most successful collections. The line, in true Vhernier style, is periodically updated: now it’s time for a new variation. The main difference is the size, smaller than previous pieces, perhaps prompted by the skyrocketing price of gold. The same design, playing on the geometric shape of the triangle, remains, albeit softened by soft angles. Another variation of the new offering concerns the arrangement of the different elements, in different materials and aligned in a reimagined composition.



The Freccia jewelry is available in white or rose gold, paired with gemstones featuring Vhernier’s classic translucent effect: hand-sculpted rock crystal is layered over a colored gemstone and mother-of-pearl. The sandwich effect is used for jade, turquoise, and lapis lazuli. But there’s also a more striking variation that uses only a pavé of diamonds. Freccia is made up of earrings, rings, bracelets.

