The Milanese brand presents the Venere earring and the Crew ring.

The Venere earring and Crew ring are the new 2026 designs from Atelier VM. The earring inspired by the blue planet follows the launch of Giove, another ear jewelry piece from the Milanese brand. The new earring is crafted from 18kt gold and features the same opening and wearability as the previous model, with a heart shape. Atelier VM also kicks off 2026 with Crew, a ring in anti-oxidant silver and 9kt gold.



The silver has an anti-oxidation treatment and maintains a lighter and brighter color over time compared to a natural metal, which tends to darken, with the addition of a 9kt gold detail. The ring’s design is enveloping, conceived as an embrace that unites and embodies a profound meaning: Crew as a group, belonging, and bond. At its center is an azurite stone.

