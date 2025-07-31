New Disney charms for Pandora. The Danish brand has been offering bracelet and necklace designs inspired by the American brand’s most famous characters for years. However, it periodically renews them, with different aesthetics. While in some cases the partnership with Disney has focused on a specific film, the openwork charm collection brings together some of the most popular cartoon characters, such as Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Pluto and Goofy. The Disney Openwork Minnie charm, for example, features a raised bow with an open cutout.



The Donald Duck charm also features an openwork cutout, with a silver silhouette of the world’s most unfortunate yet endearing duck. The charms represent only the heads of Disney characters, in the most characteristic expressions of their personality.

