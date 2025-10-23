Pandora presents Disney characters Olaf, Lumière, Rapunzel, and the Cheshire Cat.

Pandora transforms new Disney movie characters into three-dimensional pieces. This expands the already extensive catalog of jewelry inspired by the American giant’s animated films. This time, Olaf, Lumière, Rapunzel, and the Cheshire Cat from Alice in Wonderland are featured.



Pascal, the chameleon from Disney’s Tangled, becomes a charm that changes color depending on the temperature thanks to a special enamel applied over silver (€69). The Cheshire Cat also features a hand-applied enamel finish, with glow-in-the-dark eyes (€75).



Lumière, meanwhile, is a pendant inspired by the film Beauty and the Beast. The talking candlestick becomes an ornament to add to a bracelet. It is made of silver with cubic zirconia crystals representing candle flames (€99). Finally, Olaf, the snowman created by Elsa and Anna during their childhood, and who comes to life thanks to Elsa’s magic, is now a silver and enamel element to add to a bracelet (75 euros).

