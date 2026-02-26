Anello you and me con rodocrosite
Anello you and me con rodocrosite

New colors for PdPaola

The Essentials Signatures jewelry collection adds stones such as rhodochrosite and smoky quartz •

PdPaola’s spring collection: the new Signatures feature new elements, such as rhodochrosite and smoky quartz, for the first time in the brand’s catalog. The jewelry in the Essentials Signatures line thus presents a refreshed look: smoky quartz with its burnished and semi-transparent hues, while rhodochrosite warms the piece with pink or streaked tones. Colored stones are, in fact, much more in demand than in the past. Natural freshwater pearls are still used, in the classic spherical version or in the baroque version, with a more irregular shape.

Anello you and me con quarzo fumé
You and Me ring with smoky quartz

Essentials Signatures jewelry often uses teardrop-cut stones and is crafted from sterling silver with 18k gold plating finishes. It features fluid silhouettes, reinterpretations of the brand’s designs, with cord necklaces and bracelets featuring natural gemstones, hoop or drop earrings, rounded shapes, and rings, including bold sizes, as is currently in fashion.
Orecchino in argento placcato oro e perla barocca
Gold-plated silver earring with baroque pearl

Orecchino in argento placcato oro
Gold-plated silver earring
Collana con rodocrosite
Rhodochrosite necklace

Tags:

You might be interested in

Red

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Henrich & Denzel, bracciale in platino e diamanti
Previous Story

Henrich & Denzel, platinum power

Latest from Showroom

Collezione Atelier by Veneroso

Veneroso’s Jewelry

Gold and craftsmanship in keeping with jewelry tradition for this Veneto brand. The Italian district of