The Essentials Signatures jewelry collection adds stones such as rhodochrosite and smoky quartz •

PdPaola’s spring collection: the new Signatures feature new elements, such as rhodochrosite and smoky quartz, for the first time in the brand’s catalog. The jewelry in the Essentials Signatures line thus presents a refreshed look: smoky quartz with its burnished and semi-transparent hues, while rhodochrosite warms the piece with pink or streaked tones. Colored stones are, in fact, much more in demand than in the past. Natural freshwater pearls are still used, in the classic spherical version or in the baroque version, with a more irregular shape.



Essentials Signatures jewelry often uses teardrop-cut stones and is crafted from sterling silver with 18k gold plating finishes. It features fluid silhouettes, reinterpretations of the brand’s designs, with cord necklaces and bracelets featuring natural gemstones, hoop or drop earrings, rounded shapes, and rings, including bold sizes, as is currently in fashion.

