The 12PM brand presents the new Il Portale collection, made entirely of bronze and palladium. The necklaces, earrings and bracelets feature a design composed of very thin threads that intertwine. A workmanship that creates the illusion of a portal. A phrase is engraved on the back of each jewel. Founded in 2020 by Michela Trento, 12PM is a brand linked to fantasy narration, which intertwines the jewelry proposal with the story of two imaginary characters: Amina and Karbo.



The name 12Pm derives, in fact, from the story of the two characters: Amina and Karbo are separated in two distant dimensions, forgotten and unreachable, except once every 12 months, at 12 pm and for 12 hours. Even the individual jewels are given a name linked to the fantastic imagery of mythology, such as the Artemide necklace, the Era earrings, or the series of Uranio rings with agate of different colors. Choices that will be appreciated by those who love the mystery of fantasy stories.

