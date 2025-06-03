New charms for PdPaola. These are pendants to add to bracelets or necklaces, which are added to those already available and which have the most varied shapes, such as a tennis racket, flower, playing card, key, star, bear, boat, guitar, cherry, postcard. The new additions include charms made of a natural stone such as labradorite, agate, sodalite cut in the shape of a drop and with a white cubic zirconia crystal set inside. The gems, like the other charms, are in 18-karat gold-plated silver. They are offered at a price of 55 euros, or 94 euros including a necklace.



The charms are designed to be easily added to necklaces or bracelets. Simply thread the chain of the jewel inside the small perforated sphere that is found at the top of each charm. They are cleaned with a microfiber cloth by rubbing the metal delicately (very delicately).

