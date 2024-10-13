Charm L'Essenziale Rosa dei Venti
Charm L'Essenziale Rosa dei Venti

New charms by Atelier Vm

The Atelier VM brand has celebrated its tenth anniversary and, for the occasion, has enriched its iconic collection L’Essenziale. The new additions are the Compass Rose and Polar Star charms, symbols linked above all to the world of travel and, in particular, navigation, useful (once) to establish a route through the stars. The charms, in the shape of a star or a rhombus, are made of 18-karat gold and described as “with precious stones”, presumably therefore with small diamonds, emeralds or rubies.

Polar Star Charm Necklace

The charms join the others that make up the L’Essenziale collection, which includes thin chains for necklaces or bracelets. The new additions are accompanied by ten shots by fashion photographer Fabrizio Ruffo, in black and white and live and natural, of ordinary people. Atelier VM is a brand founded in Milan in 1998 by Marta Caffarelli and Viola Naj Oleari (friends in their early twenties at the time) and has always been committed to not adding anything superfluous to the world.
Polar Star Charm

Image by Fabrizio Ruffo for 10 years of L’Essenziale
Fabrizio Ruffo for 10 years of L’Essenziale

Dena Kemp’s Jewelry That Hollywood Stars Like

Pomellato’s Memorie d’Archivio

