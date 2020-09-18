New air for Rosantica











The bijoux (and the jewel bags used by Beyoncé) by Rosantica are in fashion, but not only in the female world. The accessories brand, in fact, was bought 60% by Made in Italy Fund, a private equity fund headed by Quadrivio & Pambianco. The brand, which in 2019 achieved revenues of over 3 million, doubling its turnover in two years, is mainly aimed at wholesale and online channels.



Much of Rosantica’s sales come from international online retailers, such as Luisaviaroma, Harrods, Selfridges and Browns Fashion in London, Saks 5th in New York and Lane Crawford and On Pedder in Asia. Sales abroad are equal to 90% of the turnover. And new buyers expect to quadruple sales over the next five years, including with the launch of direct retail boutiques and the e-commerce platform starting in 2021.

Rosantica was created in 2007 by Michela Panero, with a collaboration with some of the most important Milanese haute couture houses. Rosantica mixes classic styles of the Greek and Roman goldsmith tradition, with modern shapes and trends.



Rosantica è stata creata nel 2007 da Michela Panero, con alle spalle la collaborazione con alcune delle più importanti maison di alta moda milanesi. Rosantica mescola stili classici della tradizione orafa greca e romana, con forme e tendenze moderne.













