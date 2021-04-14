NeverNoT, the liveliness that cannot be denied











Never the future is sure, and never say never with NeverNoT. On the other hand, it was not easy for three women friends who came to London from distant Georgia, a country between Russia and Turkey, to invent a jewelry brand. Yet Nina Dzhokhadze, Natia Chkhartishvili and Tamara Svanidze have succeeded. And the capital letters of the Maison’s name indicate the names of the founders: Dzhokhadze manages sales and business development from London, while Chkhartishvili and Svanidze manage design and manufacturing in their native Georgia.



The jewelry has a unmistakable and playful style: the oversized cocktail rings are made of 18-karat gold, enamel of various colors and large semi-precious stones. The bright colors make the jewels immediately visible. In addition to the rings, NeverNoT also offers large earrings with or whitout fringes. The price of the jewels fluctuates between 2000 and 4000 dollars and can be purchased online. after receiving many compliments, the goal of the jewelry brand is now to establish itself internationally, a strategy that also passes through the next participation in specialized fairs.