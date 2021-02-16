Netflix relaunches Regency jewels











History returns, fashions change and then repeat themselves and, sometimes, it also happens to jewels. The latest return of jewelry styles concerns the Regency period (1811-1820). This is the name of the period of the United Kingdom at the end of the Georgian era, when King George III was found unfit to rule due to his (mental) illness and his son ruled as his procurator, as prince regent. On the death of George III in 1820, the prince regent became King George IV. The Regency period is known for its elegance and achievements in fine arts and architecture. But, probably, the style that marked that era would not have returned to current events if it were not for Netflix’s Bridgerton series.



Based on the novels of Julia Quinn, set in the world of London high society, it has seen a surge in the sale of jewelry, accessories, furniture and furnishings similar to those used in the series. Online sales of necklaces and rings from the early 19th century, reports The Hollywood Reporter website, have increased on 1stDibs.















