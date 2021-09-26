









Ulysses in the cave of Polyphemus said his name was Nobody. Today a start-up called Ness1 is preparing to take on the giants of jewelry. The name Ness1, in fact, in Italian reads no one, or no-one in English. The pun also serves to reveal a playful character of the newborn brand, which also adds the gem of irony to gold. Because the idea of ​​Arianna Bottero, head of Damiani’s masterpiece office for 13 and partner Luigi Nistri, is to propose something unconventional, limited edition creations that are worn, exhibited and collected, between art and design.



What do Ness1’s unconventional (aesthetic) weapons consist of? For example, in pendants in the shape of a pharmaceutical tablet, but also in a transparent bag with gold powder. The objects are made of 18K gold and diamonds. Golden Coca, every allusion is not accidental, it is made up of 23 carat gold, to be collected and perhaps to be framed in the living room. Thus, it is transformed into a work of art, certainly precious.The Drug collection, on the other hand, consists of three medicine-shaped pendants: a capsule that contains 7.75 grams of gold and 0.62 carats of diamonds, or Mdma (More Diamonds More Addiction), a pendant in the shape of a tablet with 7.65 grams of gold and 0.26 carats of diamonds. And, again, Cigaurette, a cigarette-shaped jewel in gold (over 14 grams) and diamonds (1.16 carats), which has the advantage of not being harmful to health.