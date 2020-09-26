Nature inspires the new Maria De Toni collection











Jewelery has long embraced the concept of sustainability, which is linked to that of nature. But this principle has not always translated into direct testimony of good intentions. Maria De Toni, on the other hand, presented a line of jewels at Voice Vicenzaoro that embraces the need for contact with nature. The jewelry line is called My Bio FogliaFioreFarfalla and is inspired by the art and nature of the Maria De Toni Diamonds brand. And, in addition to being a precious tribute to nature, it is also the testimony of the entrepreneur and designer’s work on Made in Italy about the evolutionary concept of bio jewelry.



The My Bio FogliaFioreFarfalla collection is produced entirely by hand in 18 carat white gold, with VS quality diamonds and GH color. All models are registered and accompanied by a guarantee certificate. But that is not all. Because Maria De Toni not only expresses a prominent reality in the world of Italian jewelry, but she has an all-round talent. Like that of a poet. In fact, she composed a poem on the theme linked to the collection.

My BIO LeafFlowerButterfly

Touching the spirit of gold

in the pale light of the moon

I met my shining being.

Feeling green like a leaf

blossoming into a Flower

fly free like a butterfly

around the eternal circles

of life

exploring the discovery

of you.



















