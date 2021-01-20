Nanis shines with Light











Spring is back, summer is approaching and the light increases. The desire for the sun’s rays is accompanied by that for a happier life, the desire to appear with greater brilliance. These thoughts accompany a new creation by the Italian brand Nanis: Luce, a collection that includes a transformist necklace (a concept dear to the Vicenza Maison), which promises a continuous movement. The necklace is entirely handmade and is available in two sizes, one larger and one smaller.



But not only. The main feature of the Luce necklace is the possibility of being worn in many different ways, thanks to the particular design of the jewel, which allows you to adjust its length and change its geometry. The necklace consists of a bright triangle with two diamond boules and one in 18-karat gold at the top, which designer Laura Bicego likes to call tattoo. The boules in diamonds and gold move on the skin, constantly transforming into something new. In short, the necklace is also a new interpretation of the light point.

















