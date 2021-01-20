COLLANE, vetrina — January 20, 2021 at 5:00 am

Nanis shines with Light




Spring is back, summer is approaching and the light increases. The desire for the sun’s rays is accompanied by that for a happier life, the desire to appear with greater brilliance. These thoughts accompany a new creation by the Italian brand Nanis: Luce, a collection that includes a transformist necklace (a concept dear to the Vicenza Maison), which promises a continuous movement. The necklace is entirely handmade and is available in two sizes, one larger and one smaller.

Anello, collana e orecchini della collezione Luce indossati
Anello, collana e orecchini della collezione Luce indossati

But not only. The main feature of the Luce necklace is the possibility of being worn in many different ways, thanks to the particular design of the jewel, which allows you to adjust its length and change its geometry. The necklace consists of a bright triangle with two diamond boules and one in 18-karat gold at the top, which designer Laura Bicego likes to call tattoo. The boules in diamonds and gold move on the skin, constantly transforming into something new. In short, the necklace is also a new interpretation of the light point.
Collana Luce
Collana Luce

Collana e orecchini indossati
Collana e orecchini indossati
Due diverse regolazioni degli orecchini Luce
Due diverse regolazioni degli orecchini Luce
Collana Luce in oro 18 carati e pavé di diamanti
Collana Luce in oro 18 carati e pavé di diamanti

Due diverse regolazioni della collana Luce
Due diverse regolazioni della collana Luce







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *