









A pink sunset is the free show that nature reserves for those who love it. A rose gold necklace is a sight to the wearer and to the person who loves who ties it around the neck. These two considerations give rise to a small revolution in the Nanis house, a jewelry brand that has always used yellow gold, finely worked with a burin. The result is a jewelry line called, not at home, Sunset. But more than a sunset it seems the dawn of a new aesthetic adventure that arises from the creative will of Laura Bicego, founder and creative director of the Maison.



The Sunset collection, of course, does not abandon the soft style that characterizes Nanis jewels. Alongside earrings, ring and bracelet, the highlight of the collection is the reinterpretation of the Ivy necklace in a rose gold version. It is an adjustable necklace with diamond pavé details composed of a series of ovals. Pavé diamonds are also used to enrich other pieces, such as dangle earrings.

















