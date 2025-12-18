The Veneto jewelry brand opens a boutique in the ski town.

Nanis on the snow in Madonna di Campiglio. The brand has inaugurated a new flagship store overlooking the Dolomites. The town is a tourist destination and, in the winter, a popular ski resort. The new boutique is a natural extension of Nanis’s identity, in tune with the atmosphere of Madonna di Campiglio. Located in the heart of the town, in Piazza Righi, it reflects the dynamic spirit of the jewelry.



The space is designed to be experienced, with gold as the common thread running through the history of Nanis, a Venetian Maison born from the vision of Laura Bicego and Piero Marangon. Inside the boutique, you’ll find all of the brand’s iconic collections: from classics like Ivy, Soffio, and Ciliegine, to the vibrant colors of Boules, and Muse, with its reversible models that play with style and versatility. There’s no shortage of masterpieces, such as Trasformista, a true emblem of Nanis’ essence and philosophy, alongside the latest innovations, like the visionary Reverse Baby.

