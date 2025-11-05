Nanis Essentials
Nanis Essentials Soffio

Nanis Jewelry for Shopping

Nanis offers a selection of Essentials jewelry for winter shopping.

For the shopping season, Nanis offers Essentials, a selection of jewelry that reinterprets minimalist design in 18-karat gold and diamonds. Necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings in the Maison’s style. Like the Soffio line, with Nanis’s unmistakable 18-karat gold beads, alternating with diamond details, creating fluid and harmonious lines. The Soffio necklace is available in choker and lariat versions, adjustable in length. The lariat necklace pairs well with the Punto Luce choker, while the modular Candle necklace offers a variety of interpretations.

Gioielli della collezione Essentials
Jewelry from the Essentials collection

The bracelet can be worn alone or attached to the choker to transform it into a modular lariat necklace. The Le Ciliegine line also features jewelry, with earrings available in various sizes and gemstones that can be worn alone or combined. The Criss Cross rings complete the collection with modern volumes and essential lines, creating dynamic and distinctive looks.
Anello Criss Cross in oro e diamanti
Criss Cross ring in gold and diamonds

Bracciale della collezione Elite
Bracelet from the Elite collection
Orecchini con boule in oro e dettaglio in diamanti
Gold ball earrings with diamond detail
Collana Soffio a lunghezza regolabile
Adjustable-length Soffio necklace

