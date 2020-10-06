Nanis is tinged with Azure











The elements of water and sky are a constant in the work of Laura Bicego, the creative founder of the Nanis brand, a Maison that turns 30 this year. One of Nanis’ most successful collections, for example, is Dancing in the Rain, which combines the concept of water with that of the sky. Now, always linked to that collection, here is Azure, the new line where shades of more or less intense blue recall the depths of the ocean, but also of a clear sky. The collection is in turn divided into two lines: the first includes 18-karat gold jewels in which oval spheres of milky aquamarine appear. The second, on the other hand, uses Blue London topaz.



The jewels are also enriched with lines of small diamonds, which connect the gems with the gold boule, made with the classic process that is a trademark of the brand: they are engraved by hand with the burin technique. The collection includes symmetrical jewels for the two lines, with long necklaces with pendants, earrings and rings, also in the version with bands.















