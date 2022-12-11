









The ancient charm of the paisley has conquered the modern design of Nanis, the jewelery Maison founded and directed by Laura Bicego. The shape of the paisley has an origin that is lost in history. Drawings with this shape resembling a drop with a curved tip have been found in the decorations of the great Mesopotamian civilizations and in Persia, until its diffusion in the Cashmere area and throughout India. Nanis has reinterpreted the silhouette of the drop (but for others the origin is a leaf) of the paisley with the technique that distinguishes the Venetian brand.



The Cachemire collection includes 18-carat gold jewels with the usual refined ribbed burin workmanship, with hand engraving, together with pavé diamonds. The paisley shape is used for earrings, rings, also in the toi et moi version, as well as as a pendant for a necklace made up of a series of drops with curved tips concatenated to form a rich jewel closed in the center by an element with diamonds. With the same shape there is also a pendant to be used as a point of light for a thin chain.