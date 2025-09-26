The Muse collection adopts the new colors introduced by Nanis for the Boules line. These, too, are nuances reminiscent of the 1960s, with clear references to the golden age of Italian cinema. The Muse collection features Dolcevita, Rosolio, Lattementa, Violetta, and Anice, joining the gold and diamond versions. The jewelry includes pearl chokers and bracelets, both reversible, along with stud earrings and signet rings in 18-karat gold, diamonds, and natural stones.



At the heart of the design is the Boule, the signature Nanis domed shape: a spherical 18-karat gold piece hand-engraved with a burin. Now, reversible necklaces and bracelets feature engraved gold on one side and natural stone on the other. The collection centers on the 18-karat gold pearl choker. The large version is double-sided, polished or engraved, while the medium and small versions feature the new colors. The chunky bracelets are also double-sided and can be transformed, thanks to the clasp that allows them to be attached to necklaces. And the signet rings can be worn individually or as a pair.

