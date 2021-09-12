









Do you want to know which jewel is right for you? Start with your date of birth. The method chosen by the Parisian Maison Persée is at least unusual: on the website, among other things, a game appears, called numerological calculation: you enter your date of birth and, based on a mysterious algorithm, a number appears which is also a suggestion for the choice of jewels. Fortune tellers who still sell their fortune tellers skills will soon find themselves out of a job.



In any case, the name of the maison Persée is equally imaginative, inspired by the mythological son of Zeus and Danaé (Perseus, the one who cut off the head of the Medusa), but also a rare and unique technique, coming from Japan. The brand was founded by Nawal Laoui, former manager of Fabergé, Redline Joaillerie and Audemars Piguet. In 2017 the designer gave birth to Persée with the idea of ​​offering jewelry with its own personality. One of the characteristics of the maison, for example, is the perforated diamond, that is presented without metal that stops it, such as prongs or setting.In addition to pure diamonds, jewels can also be enriched with sapphires, rubies or emeralds, always free, and pearls are used with the same concept. A technique that Nawal Laoui imported from Japan, to highlight the brilliance of the stones. A technique also appreciated by the jury of the 2021 Couture Design Award, which selected Persée as a finalist in the Best Innovative category.