









Naïf is a French word that is commonly used as a synonym for naïve, straightforward, primitive, while the art naïf art is a current born under the influence of American primitive painters and the works of Rousseau the Customs officer, and is intended as an unrelated expressive form from the academic and cultural world. Now, however, there are also Naif jewels, the name of a new Naif line by Poesia Gioielli, a brand born from a rib of Crieri.



The collection consists of a series of jewels that stand out for their spherical workmanship. The jewels are made of 9 carat yellow gold, enriched with diamonds and pink sapphires, and includes rings, necklaces and earrings from the collection, which can be combined with each other for unprecedented combinations. The rings are available only in gold, with diamonds or with a single central precious stone. The version with the shape of a flower is characterized by pink sapphires, which reproduce petals and the central diamond, which recalls the pistil.The thin chain necklaces are enriched with a pendant that reproduces the flower, simple or elaborated with leaves made with diamonds. There is a wide choice of earrings, in the stud version with a flower with pink petals or with white petals and pink sapphires that reproduce the stem and leaves, in the hoop version dotted with diamonds or with a pendant flower. An earcuff completes the line.