Nada Ghazal starts again from a ring



x







She works between Beirut and Dubai, after graduating in Advertising Design from Lebanese American University. Nada Ghazal, in fact, worked for ten years in the advertising sector, based in the Emirates. Her experience has made it possible to learn the best of communication techniques, but without forgetting her true passion: jewelery. After winning numerous regional and international awards, she returned to Beirut, where she set up her own jewelery and gemstone workshop, with the first collections debuting in 2003. Her creativity in jewelery design drew attention: gold hand brushed, small diamonds or sapphires set like small stars in the metal.



But life in Beirut isn’t easy. In mid-2020, as if the covid were not enough, the explosion that destroyed a large area of ​​the Lebanese city also devastated the premises of the jewelry and laboratory, as well as Nada Ghazal’s home. Fortunately without causing casualties. The designer, however, did not lose heart and left. Indeed, she has decided to relaunch herself starting from a new ring, called Blast, a symbol of the will not to bend in the face of adversity.

















