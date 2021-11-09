









The Dancing in the Rain collection by Nanis changes music again. The dance in the rain, which is repeated over the years with different combinations, this time takes on a vaguely mysterious rhythm. The new variation on the theme is called Mystery Black. The aesthetic context remains the same as the collection from which it derives, but the dark shade of the onyx now contrasts with the yellow of the 18-karat gold boule scratched by hand with a special burin. The gold boules thus alternate with black onyx pearls, in a play of chiaroscuro that also includes a clasp of diamonds intended for the necklace.



This closure, in particular, is designed to hook into every point of the necklace, so as to be able to vary the geometry and wear it in the Chanel version, or as a choker or chocker. Even the earrings and rings follow the same logic, with the alternation of yellow gold and black onyx elements, together with the introduction of pavé diamonds. In addition, the collection also includes a ring that replaces the onyx with a pavé of small black diamonds.

















