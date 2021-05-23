









The atmospheres of the myths of East and West in the unusual jewels of MwParis by Thu-Thao Le Thi ♦

She is named Thu-Thao Le Thi and she is a Parisian designer. For truth, she was born in Japan, but grew up in Vietnam, and more, she went to Italy, to Brazil and, finally, in France. All these moves, this blend of cultures, artistic influences, traditions, are reflected in its jewels, produced with the brand MWParis. As if the experience in several countries is not enough, she describes herself as a passionate archeologist (ever since she was a child).



Its jewels, in fact, reflect the ancient mythologies of East and West, but translated into a modern style. Classical also the materials used: yellow gold, as in antiquity, in addition to precious and semi-precious stones. Unusual the names of jewels. There are, for example, God of the solar disc in ancient Egypt (rings), the necklace dedicated to a tropical shrub, the Aliantus Altissima, with a valuable leaf-shaped jade, the Movere ring, duality between day and day the night. If you like rings and necklaces, however, you have to be patient: she create limited edition pieces in just eight copies.