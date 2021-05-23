vetrina — May 23, 2021 at 4:00 am

MWParis among East and West




The atmospheres of the myths of East and West in the unusual jewels of MwParis by Thu-Thao Le Thi 
She is named Thu-Thao Le Thi and she is a Parisian designer. For truth, she was born in Japan, but grew up in Vietnam, and more, she went to Italy, to Brazil and, finally, in France. All these moves, this blend of cultures, artistic influences, traditions, are reflected in its jewels, produced with the brand MWParis. As if the experience in several countries is not enough, she describes herself as a passionate archeologist (ever since she was a child).

Anello Movere, in oro bianco, diamanti e opale
Anello Movere, in oro bianco, diamanti e opale

Its jewels, in fact, reflect the ancient mythologies of East and West, but translated into a modern style. Classical also the materials used: yellow gold, as in antiquity, in addition to precious and semi-precious stones. Unusual the names of jewels. There are, for example, God of the solar disc in ancient Egypt (rings), the necklace dedicated to a tropical shrub, the Aliantus Altissima, with a valuable leaf-shaped jade, the Movere ring, duality between day and day the night. If you like rings and necklaces, however, you have to be patient: she create limited edition pieces in just eight copies. Giulia Netrese

Collier Ailanthus Altissima, in oro giallo 18 carati e giada birmana
Collier Ailanthus Altissima, in oro giallo 18 carati e giada birmana
Anello in oro e diamanti
Anello in oro e diamanti
Anelli Movere, in oro bianco, diamanti e opale
Anelli Movere, in oro bianco, diamanti e opale
Anelli Dualité, le jour e la nuit. Oro giallo, turchesi e ametiste
Anelli Dualité, le jour e la nuit. Oro giallo, turchesi e ametiste
Anelli L'Être immortel tête de lion e queue de serpent. Oro bianco e rubini
Anelli L’Être immortel tête de lion e queue de serpent. Oro bianco e rubini
Collana Silchim, con leone e amuleto contro la cattiva sorte
Collana Silchim, con leone e amuleto contro la cattiva sorte
Anello in oro giallo e diamanti
Anello in oro giallo e diamanti
Anelo in oro bianco e diamanti con taglio a trapezio
Anelo in oro bianco e diamanti con taglio a trapezio
Anelli Dio del disco solare nell'antico Egitto. Oro e diamanti
Anelli Dio del disco solare nell’antico Egitto. Oro e diamanti

Pendente in oro di MwParis
Pendente in oro di MwParis







Tags

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *