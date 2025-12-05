Collezione Mvp Wardrobe x Pianegonda
Collezione Mvp Wardrobe x Pianegonda

Mvp Wardrobe x Pianegonda Jewelry

Capsule collection from the clothing brand Mvp Wardrobe x Pianegonda, featuring rings and ear cuffs.

The collaboration between the clothing and accessories brand Mvp Wardrobe and Pianegonda has given rise to a new capsule collection dedicated to the sphere. This second chapter consolidates a creative dialogue between the two brands, highlighting the distinctive aesthetic of Pianegonda and the vision of Mvp Wardrobe, a brand founded by designer and entrepreneur Maria Vittoria Paolillo. The capsule uses the classic geometry of the sphere, which materializes in rings and ear cuffs characterized by full volumes and mirrored surfaces.

Anello a cinque fasce bicolore in ottone con galvaniche in oro 18kt e rodio
Two-tone five-band brass ring with 18kt gold and rhodium plating

For this collection, Pianegonda combines classic silver with pieces in brass with 18kt gold plating. Two metals are also used together, as in the case of the two-tone five-band ring in brass with 18kt gold and rhodium plating, or in the brass version with rhodium and ruthenium plating. The Mvp Wardrobe x Pianegonda capsule is available online, in the Pianegonda boutique in Milan and in selected stores.
Anello in ottone e galvanica oro 18k
Brass ring with 18kt gold plating

Earcuff in argento
Silver ear cuff
Vincenzo Civita e Maria Vittoria Paolillo (Mvp Wardrobe) con Beatrice Beleggia (Bros Manifatture - Pianegonda)
Vincenzo Civita, Maria Vittoria Paolillo (Mvp Wardrobe), Beatrice Beleggia (Bros Manifatture – Pianegonda)

Red

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Josè Maria Goñi, bracciale in titanio nero, smeraldi, diamanti. Copyright: gioiellis.com
Previous Story

New geometries for JMG

Anello di fidanzamento di Miley Cyrus
Next Story

Who Made Miley Cyrus’s Engagement Ring

Latest from Showroom

Mora ring, in oro riciclato 14 carati

The variants of Corali

Nordic-designed jewelry from Danish brand Corali: creativity meets geometry. There are many cases of a woman

Charm pendente Schiaccianoci

Pandora’s Christmas

Pandora’s Christmas and Holiday-inspired charms. Christmas is here, followed by the winter holidays. And like every