Capsule collection from the clothing brand Mvp Wardrobe x Pianegonda, featuring rings and ear cuffs.

The collaboration between the clothing and accessories brand Mvp Wardrobe and Pianegonda has given rise to a new capsule collection dedicated to the sphere. This second chapter consolidates a creative dialogue between the two brands, highlighting the distinctive aesthetic of Pianegonda and the vision of Mvp Wardrobe, a brand founded by designer and entrepreneur Maria Vittoria Paolillo. The capsule uses the classic geometry of the sphere, which materializes in rings and ear cuffs characterized by full volumes and mirrored surfaces.



For this collection, Pianegonda combines classic silver with pieces in brass with 18kt gold plating. Two metals are also used together, as in the case of the two-tone five-band ring in brass with 18kt gold and rhodium plating, or in the brass version with rhodium and ruthenium plating. The Mvp Wardrobe x Pianegonda capsule is available online, in the Pianegonda boutique in Milan and in selected stores.

