Music Collection, symphony of diamond











Are jewels music for the eyes? And then the gemmologist Pasquale Torelli (family for five generations in the diamond trade) and the designer Antonio Pio Saracino a few years ago created the Music Collection, dedicated to the greats of the classic genre. The collection experiences a moment of glory in the pre-Christmas period, when the jewels-music combination reaches its peak. In short, Bach, Mozart and Beethoven in gold and fancy diamonds, each composer with a dedicated collection. Each piece, they say in Torellidiamonds, is unique.



The style resumes the display of sound waves on the screen of an oscilloscope. And different lines of jewelry are dedicated to the three composers, which with the help of colored diamonds also take on a distinct musical color. The choice depends on the taste of Torelli, who personally selects the gems that make up a sort of precious symphony. While Saracino, an architect and designer with experience in New York, has translated the musical scores into shapes to be transformed into bracelets and necklaces. Dedicated to those who love classical music, but not only.















