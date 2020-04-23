Mounser, rock in jewelry











The jewels by Amanda Assad Mounser a designer of New York who is loved by music stars like Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Karolina Kurkova, and Courtney Love ♦

Her name is Amanda Assad Mounser and she is a designer based in New York. She founded the jewelry line that bears her name. In a short time she has become a standard-bearer of rock jewelery, inspired by the seventies, mixing rock and punk with shades of movement of the nineties and some confidence with the art world. Simple lines but elaborate, gold or rhodium, prices ranging from 100 to a thousand dollars, its collections have been published by major fashion magazines and, now, also from Gioiellis.com.



You can found the Mounser jewelry found in world class shopping, such as Harvey Nichols, Lane Crawford, On Pedder and Intermix. The fame of «rock and roll designer» is also the consequence of a reputation that has gained in star system. Her jewelry has been worn by celebrities such as Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Karolina Kurkova, and Courtney Love. Here are pictures of some of her most famous pieces, along with the prices charged on the online store. Matilde de Bounvilles





















