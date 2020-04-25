Mother’s Day, ideas for everyone











Mother’s Day and feast of manna for jewelers, who sell many bijoux. Usually, these are mostly jewelry with an affordable price: more than the value, in this case, the intention is to give something that is nice and, perhaps, with a dedication to one’s mother. Here are some ideas, for Italian mothers, but not only.



On the occasion of Mother’s Day 2020, Swarovski introduces a new lucky four-leaf clover into the Sparkling Dance family. Necklaces and earrings from the series highlight Swarovski crystals in shades inspired by cherry blossoms. A spring gift to celebrate the occasion.



For Mother’s Day the Bliss brand (Damiani group) offers the multicolor bracelet of the #MYWORDS collection in rosé silver, with colorful and sparkling cubic zirconia pavé that bears the word I Love Mum. #MYWORDS is the collection that follows fashion trends and is enriched, season after season, with new signs.



Pandora proposes a special heart-shaped charm engraved with Love You Mum. The two-colored heart charm is decorated with the Thanks for being my mum, Love and You engravings. Price: 39 euros



Lebole Gioielli offers its earrings and, in particular, those of the Middle Ages collection, without any allusion to the age of the birthday girl, of course.



An idea with a precious air is that of Lingot d’Amour, which suggests the necklace with a 999 silver ingot plated with yellow gold: a truly unique jewel-accessory.



If you have a mom who loves to cook, here are the Forchetta earrings, with spaghetti (but you don’t eat them). Forchetta earrings are made by the Apulian jeweler Gianni De Benedittis with his futuroRemoto brand. The earrings are made entirely by hand with the casting technique, and are made up of a band of silver that is frayed in the traditional prongs of a fork, ready to hold spaghetti compounds bathed in gold.



A more classic gift is the one proposed by Salvini, who proposes for the Mother’s Day the earrings of the I Segni line, heart-shaped with mother of pearl and diamond details. They are part of a parure with rings, bracelets, and necklaces, all in gold and mother of pearl.



Very affordable prices are those of Mabina Gioielli, which designs a bracelet with pendants that celebrate mother with 925 silver. The bracelet wraps the wrist with a classic chain and is decorated with a double charm, two hearts joined together to send a message. Super Mamma says the inscription on the larger heart, while the second echoes with an elegant cubic zirconia pavé. Price: 52 euros.











