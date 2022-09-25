









There were several extraordinary things that happened in 2022: from reprehensible events, such as the war in Ukraine, to moments of emotion due to the disappearance of great personalities, but also the exciting new images from space, the (almost) end of covid in many areas of the world, enthusiasm for the protection of the environment. In short, the world is extraordinary, for better or for worse. And jewelry can be extraordinary too. Indeed, if we are talking about Antonini Milano, Maison that has made design its flag, we must speak of Extraordinaire, a name that the creative director Sergio Antonini has provided to his line of high jewelry.



2022 sees the addition of two new pieces to the Extraordinaire line. It is a gold Mosaic cocktail ring with the typical satin finish and a concave surface, which is a classic Antonini shape. The upper surface of the ring is composed of a pavé of black diamonds. A pair of earrings with an elongated shape, like lanceolate leaves curved by the wind, is made with the same materials.

Also noteworthy are new pieces from the Anniversary100 collection of fine jewelry. It is a chain necklace and earrings in which gold is combined with black titanium, with a pleasant contrast.















