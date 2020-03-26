Morellato’s tree of life











The jewels of the Morellato, Tree of Life collection, are inspired by the image that has been occurring for centuries between religions and myths of different populations. The tree represents the beginning and growth, the biological cycles, but also the growth of knowledge, the Hereafter, nature. A curiosity: from this mythology the plant that botanists call arborvitae (i.e. tree of life in Latin), better known as thuja, takes its name.



After this premise, we come to the Morellato collection: the jewels are made of 925 silver, in some cases with rose gold plating. Cubic zirconia is added to the metal to increase the brilliance of the jewels: the line is made up of bracelets, necklaces with pendants and earrings. The bracelets, in some models, are also added natural stone beads in different shades: they are available in small or big version. Affordable prices, as always: necklace with pendant 59 euros, ring 49 euros, silver bracelet 49 euros, earrings 69 euros.

















