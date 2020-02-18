Morellato buys the D’Amante chain of jewelers











First it bought Mister Watch, then the French chain of stores Cleor, and now, in February, it is the turn of the D’Amante jeweler stores: Morellato scored a new impressive shot. And of considerable economic impact. The D’Amante Group, with a turnover of 16 million euros in 2019, has 180 employees and 35 stores located within important Italian shopping centers. Morellato’s investment is 8 million euros. The Padua company’s strategy is aimed at integrating the supply chain: from creation to production up to reaching the final consumer directly.



This new acquisition marks the step towards further strengthening our widespread presence on the Italian territory with 220 directly managed sales outlets in Italy, within the shopping centers and railway stations to which 140 stores in France are added. D’Amante will be our second brand in Italy, joining the Bluespirit retail chain, with a specific focus on precious jewelery and with an offer of the best brands in the sector starting from those of the Morellato Group.

Massimo Carraro, president of Morellato Group



Morellato Group is the most important group of jewelery and watchmaking in Europe and a world leader in the sector of watch straps. Led by Massimo Carraro, Morellato Group oversees the market with its own brands Morellato, Sector No Limits, Philip Watch, Lucien Rochat, Chronostar, La Petite Story, Oui & Me, Bluespirit and Cleor; through the worldwide licensed brands Maserati and Trussardi and through the distribution brands Scuderia Ferrari, Cluse and Paul Hewitt. In the D’Amante operation she was assisted by the lawyer Alessandro Zanonato of Padua.

















