New management structure for Pandora. Massimo Basei is the new Chief of Retail Operations of Pandora. The Italian manager has been promoted (he was General Manager, Southern Europe, Middle East & Africa) and will report to CEO Alexander Lacik, and will also be part of Pandora’s Executive Leadership Team. The Danish company also announced that its nine market clusters will now report directly to CEO Alexander Lacik. Not only that: the Chief Commercial Officer Martino Pessina resigns.



The organizational change is explained by the company as an evolution of the long-term growth strategy of Pandora, Phoenix. Having rebuilt the company’s operational foundation, the brand is now turning its focus outward to further accelerate brand desire and deliver a world-class customer experience. The change will allow for greater concentration and faster decision-making.Basei will be responsible for global retail operations across Pandora’s 6,500 stores in more than one hundred markets. This includes network expansion, franchise relationships, omnichannel experience, store development and global merchandising.We are pursuing our high-speed growth strategy as reflected in our strong financial performance. With this change, we accelerate our efforts to deliver an even better experience to millions of customers around the world. I am delighted that Massimo is taking on the role of Chief of Retail Operations. Over the past 13 years, he has made Italy one of Pandora’s largest markets and has built an exceptionally strong position for the brand. I thank Martino for taking important steps forward in our retail operations, expanding our network of stores and evolving our omnichannel approach.Alexander Lacik, CEO of PandoraBasei joined Pandora as country manager for Italy in 2010 and then became responsible for Southern Europe, the Middle East and Africa. He currently lives in Milan with his wife and three children: they will move to Copenhagen during the year. The manager holds a master’s degree in economics from the University of Trieste. Sara Bergiotti, currently commercial director of the Southern Europe, Middle East and Africa cluster, will assume the position of general manager of the cluster.