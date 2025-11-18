Italy is the third largest jewelry exporter to the UAE. Data from Dubai’s Jewellery, Gem & Technology.

Data from Dubai’s Jewellery, Gem & Technology (November 11-13) indicates that Italy continues to consolidate its position as a global leader in the jewelry and gemstone sector. Exports to the UAE reached €836.9 million in the first seven months of 2025. Italy’s market share stands at 7.9%, making it the third largest jewelry exporter to the UAE. Exports to the Middle Eastern country grew 13.72% year-over-year.

The JGTD hosted 30 of the leading jewelers, innovators, and technology specialists in the gold sector. An Italian Jewelry Lounge was also set up to facilitate meetings and networking with buyers, investors, and partners from the region.

Italy’s participation in JGTD Dubai underscored the strength of our bilateral trade relations and our shared commitment to craftsmanship, innovation, and excellence. Italian companies bring a heritage of design and manufacturing that perfectly complements the UAE’s role as a global hub for luxury and creativity.

Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE

According to the World Gold Council, the UAE ranks fifth globally in gold jewelry demand, with nearly 40 tons in the second quarter of 2024. Global demand for high-end jewelry is expected to exceed $340 billion by 2030, driven by emerging markets, investment-oriented consumers, and technological advances in design and production. The Middle East remains a major player in global gold and diamond jewelry consumption. The Italian goldsmith industry, which employs over 30,000 artisans in districts of excellence such as Vicenza, Arezzo, and Valenza, continues to distinguish itself through digital transformation, sustainable sourcing, and traceability systems, consolidating its role as a global benchmark for quality and innovation.

The Italian jewelry and gemstone sector is recognized worldwide for its quality, innovation, and design leadership. The United Arab Emirates has always been a preferred destination for Italian jewelry exports, which have long been the leading Italian category in this market. JGTD provided an ideal platform for Italian companies to showcase their expertise, establish new collaborations, and strengthen Italy’s reputation as a reliable and forward-thinking business partner in one of the world’s most dynamic luxury markets.

Valerio Soldani, Director of the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) Office in the United Arab Emirates

The fourth edition of Jewellery, Gem & Technology in Dubai recorded its best performance yet, with 5,667 buyers, a 15% increase compared to 2024, for approximately 400 exhibitors. The B2B market saw unprecedented international participation, with a 55% increase in foreign visitors, reaching 3,332 buyers, accounting for 59% of the total attendance, the highest international attendance since JGTD’s inception. Attendance in key purchasing markets, including China, India, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Turkey, and Uzbekistan, was significantly increased, with buyers from 25 countries.