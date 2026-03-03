The Maison renews its support for dance, one of the sources of inspiration for its jewelry.

Van Cleef & Arpels renews its support for the world of ballet. The Richemont Maison has renewed its collaboration for a new edition of the Spring is Blooming Festival at Rockefeller Center in New York in 2026, demonstrating the brand’s commitment to enhancing the fundamental role of this art form as a form of contemporary cultural expression.



The connection between Van Cleef & Arpels and the world of dance began at its founding in 1906 and continued into the 1930s, as evidenced by its now-classic jewelry pieces dedicated to dance figures. For years, the Maison has supported initiatives such as the works of three renowned choreographers: Benjamin Millepied, Dimitri Chamblas, and Gisèle Vienne. In 2023, the first New York edition of the Dance Reflections Festival marked a milestone in the history of this young festival, reaffirming the Maison’s commitment to promoting contemporary dance in the United States.



Since then, the Festival has strengthened its collaboration with other Maison initiatives, such as Fifth Avenue Blooms, an event celebrating the rebirth of nature, during which Dance Reflections presented choreographic works on the famous New York avenue. In 2024, the Festival expanded its program thanks to the involvement of a growing number of partners, including the Brooklyn Academy of Music, Joyce Theater, NYU Skirball, New York City Center, L’Alliance New York, and the Park Avenue Armory. In the same year, Dance Reflections began supporting the Watermill Center, an institution founded by artist Robert Wilson (1941–2025), with which Van Cleef & Arpels had established a close relationship since 2015.

In 2025, participation in the Spring is Blooming at Rockefeller Center event was renewed with the presentation of two new works.

