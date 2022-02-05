









A designer, Monique Péan, who is inspired by an artist, one of the main exponents of the artistic current called Land Art, Walter De Maria. The result are collections of gold jewels with clean, simple, but also sculptural shapes. But without losing the distinctive trait of the brand founded in New York in 2006, just 15 years ago: respect for the environment (it uses only sustainably extracted metals) and a socially responsible attitude. And not only that: the designer also uses very unusual materials, such as dinosaur bones, walrus or mammoth teeth.



For her style, just three years after her debut, Monique Péan received the prestigious CFDA / Vogue Fashion Fund Award, with former Tiffany CEO Michael Kowalski as her mentor. Péan, who grew up in the Washington DC area and graduated with a BA in philosophy, political science and economics from the University of Pennsylvania, is a great lover of art. She and she were impressed after seeing, in 1979, the work of a multidisciplinary artist like Walter De Maria. And she also decided to dedicate a line of jewelry to the late artist. The First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden, wore Monique Péan’s earrings on the occasion of her husband Joe’s inauguration in the White House.