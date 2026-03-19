New Supersuisso watch model inspired by the brand’s tradition.

A limited edition of just 90 pieces: the Mondia Swiss watch brand presents a model inspired by the 1960s and 1970s, the manufacturer’s heyday. The watch is a new Supersuisso model, with a decidedly vintage feel. At the center is the slightly squared, cushion-shaped steel case, inspired by the historic Acquaflex model. Its 38 mm diameter is faithful to the original dimensions and is increasingly appreciated today for its versatility and elegance on the wrist. The satin-finished bezel frames a dial with a shaded green sunray finish.

The hours and minutes are marked by prominent geometric indexes, with a double index at 12 o’clock, a clear reference to Mondia’s stylistic tradition. The substantial hour and minute hands are coated at the tips with luminescent material. At 12 o’clock, the Mondia logo and the word “Supersuisso” stand out, a term coined by the brand in the late 1950s to identify timepieces with exceptional features.

At 6 o’clock, the small seconds subdial is flanked by the dates 1935 and 2025, the year the brand was founded and its 90th anniversary, respectively: a narrative detail that transforms the dial into a manifesto of history and continuity. The wording “Swiss Made” is a must-have. The knurled crown, designed to offer a firm and functional grip, is personalized with the Mondia Swiss logo. The timepiece is paired with an integrated steel bracelet, with 11-row links for a retro feel and a butterfly clasp, which reinforces the model’s identity.

The new Supersuisso model is powered by a manually wound Unitas 6325 mechanical caliber, a choice consistent with the spirit of the project: a reliable movement deeply rooted in watchmaking tradition. It is also water resistant to 5 ATM.

Technical data sheet – Mondia Supersuisso

316L stainless steel case, 38 mm

Screw-down case back

Snap-on crown

Sapphire crystal

Dial with green sunray finish

Bracelet: 316L stainless steel, butterfly clasp

Hand-wound mechanical movement: Unitas 6325

Water resistance: 5 ATM

Price: €990