ItaliaBond, Giuseppe Conte’s company (Conte Diamonds), is a minibond platform.

Not just jewelry, but also finance. Giuseppe Conte, founder of the jewelry brand Conte Diamonds, has already planned a stock market listing. But that’s not all. He also founded ItaliaBond, a platform supervised and authorized by Consob for the issuance and placement of minibonds, which are medium- to long-term bonds issued by corporations, especially small and medium-sized unlisted companies, to raise funds for development or refinancing plans, as an alternative to bank credit.

Expensive raw materials, gold volatility, valuable inventories, and long production cycles: I’ve experienced firsthand what it means to grow a fine jewelry company in a sector that requires significant, rapid investment. And it is precisely from this direct experience that ItaliaBond was born: a tool designed by an entrepreneur for entrepreneurs.

Giuseppe Conte



ItaliaBond has several objectives: to provide Italian companies with alternative, flexible, and rapid tools to finance growth and diversify their sources (minibonds, specifically); to offer professional investors and retail savers access to an attractive, high-yield asset class; to simplify the issuance and placement process through a guided, transparent, and secure process; to enable companies to build a stable network of reference investors, including for future equity or equity-related financing; and to provide companies in the sector with broad market visibility, thus expanding their potential customer base.



ItaliaBond has already begun selecting the top ten high-potential Italian jewelry companies, each ready to raise up to €10 million in capital on the market through the issuance of minibonds within 45-60 days. According to ItaliaBond, this presents a strategic opportunity for these companies: to strengthen their market positioning and visibility while maintaining their credit margins, grow without selling shares, further accelerate their international expansion, and increase their visibility with qualified investors by establishing synergies for possible future transactions. Giuseppe Conte’s company’s goal is to raise €10 million within a year.



The jewelry sector, which Conte knows well, represents a flagship for Made in Italy. ItaliaBond has developed a dedicated program that provides a streamlined process by guaranteeing a rapid issuance, with market placement in approximately two months, support for document preparation and issuance structure, and the assignment of a personal project manager to oversee the issuance. ItaliaBond’s minimum requirements for participating in the call are: a joint-stock company, a turnover of more than €2 million, at least three filed financial statements, and no protests or pending insolvency proceedings.