Military-style Timex

New watches signed by the American brand Timex. They are those of the North Sierra Eco-Friendly line, which are part of the Expedition collection. Two new timepieces are added to the line that focus on design and functionality. The round case of the two watches is made of low-lead brass in satin silver color, with a diameter of 40 mm. The dials use Indiglo lighting, a proprietary technology of Timex, introduced in 1992, whose name derives from the word Indigo: they emit a blue-green color each time the crown is pressed. The clock is illuminated thanks to the thin phosphor panel placed under the dial.

For the dials, the new watches adopt a military-inspired design with Arabic numerals with an essential font and two concentric numerals for the dual indication of the Am/Pm time, the outer perimeter with the numerals for hours 1-12 and the inner perimeter with the 13-24, smaller and in contrasting colour. The date window is at 3 o’clock, the Timex logo at 12 o’clock and the collection signature (Expedition) at 6 o’clock. The hour and minute hands are luminescent, the seconds hand has an arrow tip and counterweight.

The straps are made of fabric, with pin buckle, with Tide Ocean Material, obtained with 100% recycled plastics. At the bottom of the strap is the leaf symbol as an indication of the recycled material. The new proposals enrich the collection with new colors: blue dial and strap, white indexes and spheres or natural tones with cream dial, black and red indexes and green strap.

Case: metal, 40 mm

Movement: quartz with date

Dial: Blue or Cream with Indiglo Illumination

Strap: Tide Ocean Material fabric with quick release, blue or green

Waterproof: 50m

Price to the public: 109 euros