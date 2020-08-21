Michelle Obama’s political necklace











Is it possible to engage in politics with jewelry? Michelle Obama proved yes. At the Democratic Party convention, which ended with Joe Biden nomination, the former first lady caught attention not only with her speech, but also with the necklace she wore. A jewel that is also a request: vote. In the United States, in fact, the percentage of citizens who do not go to vote is quite high (only 55.7% voted in the last elections). And wider participation, perhaps, could benefit the Democratic Party.



The Vote necklace was created by designer Chari Cuthbert, who founded her company By Chari. The designer created the necklace at the request of Michelle Obama’s stylist Meredith Koop, based on the idea of ​​the former White House tenant. It seems that the idea has also turned into a commercial success for Chari, with a surge in requests.



Chari Cuthbert is of Jamaican descent and launched the brand in 2012 with a capital of only $ 100. She was good: celebrities like Kate Hudson and Rose Huntington-Whiteley liked her jewelry. And the company took off. They are rather simple and not very expensive jewelry, made of 14 karat gold or gold plated, sometimes with small diamonds. To which, now, a lot of passion has also been added.

















