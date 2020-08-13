Michelle Fantaci, rights and design











Michelle Fantaci was born in New York but studied goldsmithing in Florence. At 15 she designed her first jewelry and honed her expertise at the Pratt Institute in Brooklyn. In 2007 she launched her first collection. Her jewels are the result, she says, of a long study, which begins with the drawing of a lot of sketches. She uses 14 and 18 karat gold, in addition to the classic gems, starting with diamonds. Loves small jewels, to be worn all together. She is also a supporter of the civil rights of minorities and does not like to be too diplomatic in expressing her ideas: she is an advocate for women’s rights and the #blacklivesmatter movement.



The designer is also careful to use products with recycled and responsibly sourced materials. Use recycled gold and stones of known origin whenever possible, paying a living wage for the job and avoiding excessive production, Fantaci explained. “My goal is not to hurt. It may seem like a modest goal, but reaching it means looking for alternatives to the status quo ”.

















