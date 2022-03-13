bracciale, COLLANE, vetrina — March 13, 2022 at 4:00 am

Michael Kors for spring




Chains, silver, cubic zirconia. But, above all, the logo of the fashion company that many like: MK. That is Michael Kors. As is well known, Michael Kors is a designer of luxury accessories and prêt à porter. The company that bears his name was born in 1981 and currently creates products under the Michael Kors Collection and Michael Kors Mens brands. Including accessories, footwear, watches, ready-to-wear garments for men and women, wearable technology, eyewear, an entire line of perfumes. And, indeed, accessible jewelry.

Even the jewels chosen for the new season follow the brand’s own style, while they are made by the American group Fossil. Two different types coexist: silver jewels, gold PVD plated and enriched with cubic zirconia, in white or colored version, and large rapper-style chains, in yellow gold. The latter are also the most expensive product, with the choker proposed at 259 euros or 229 pounds. All the others remain below and, on average, fluctuate between 100 and 150 euros.

