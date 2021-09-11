









A brilliant autumn without the need to use expensive diamonds: the bijoux for the new season by Michael Kors promise to sparkle even with the reflections of the Christmas lights. The brand founded by the New York designer, in fact, has long been supporting its clothing creations with accessories marked by the MK brand and produced by the American Fossil. In this case we are dealing with two different lines. The first is a collection of bijoux with a shape very similar to that of classic jewels in white gold and diamonds. Michael Kors, on the other hand, uses silver and cubic zirconia pavé, interrupted by the MK brand in plain sight. The collection includes bracelet, ring and three different pairs of earrings, button or hoop.



Furthermore, for the new season, Michael Kors also offers two rigid steel bracelets with yellow or pink gold plating in PVC. The metal is engraved with the MK brand, which is instead embossed and with large dimensions in the closure system of the bracelet.